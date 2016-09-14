After a successful show at Scarborough Spa in August, and a sell-out show at Whitby Pavilion last week, the rude, crude Roy Chubby Brown heads back to the Yorkshire Coast next year as part of his 2017 live tour.

The blue humoured comedian has confirmed dates for Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday August 19, and Whitby Pavilion’s Theatre on Saturday September 9.

Chubby does not hold back from sharing his outlandish views on news, women and gender, sailing so close to the mark even the most seasoned of fans are left gob-smacked. The Teesside comedian is well known for his politically incorrect punch lines, and is branded as ‘the World’s Most Outrageous Comedian’ who is far too rude for TV!

Despite Chubby’s offensive banter, his rip-roaring brand of comedy still sells out shows all across the UK – with this being his fifth consecutive show at Scarborough Spa, and second for Whitby Pavilion.

Tickets for Roy Chubby Brown go on sale on Friday September 16 at 9am and are priced at £18.50, £17.50.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Chubby’s back at the Spa and Pavilion next year Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...