Whitby CC skipper looks on the bright side

Whitby CC skipper Will Donald is taking the positives after an indifferent season for his side.

His side suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss at Thornaby in their final NYSD League Division One game of the season.

The visitors were out for just 53, Joe Husband (23) the only batsman to make it into double figures.

Thornaby raced to victory from 8.5 overs.

Skipper Donald said: “We are pleased to be staying in the league when looking at the season as a whole.

“It has been an indifferent year as we usually are a side chasing promotion, so to be down at the other end of the table was a bit of a shock to the system. But to our credit we produced results when needed in order to escape relegation, having been in the drop zone a month before the end.”