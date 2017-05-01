Valley, Heslerton and Cayton march on in National Village Championship

Forge Valley, Cayton and Heslerton all secured winning starts in the National Village Championship North Yorkshire (North) first round on Sunday.

Valley won a tense encounter at Beckett League Premier Division rivals Ebberston by eight runs.

The visitors were dismissed for 159, Charles Tindall top-scoring with 44, Eric Hall adding 29 and youngster Tom Varey 21.

Ebberston's best bowler was Reece Milner with 3-22.

Adrian Turnbull gave Ebberston a fighting chance with a superb 61, Mike Horsley added an unbeaten 28 but the three-pronged bowling attack of Nasar Khan (3-20), Ehtesham (3-22) and Carl Jackson (3-23) saw them skittled for 151.

Cayton secured a spot in the second round with a 15-run win at home to Silton.

The hosts were all out for 130, John Crowe leading the way with 34, while Josh Brown (22) and Tom Sixsmith (16) also chipped in.

Man of the match Matthew Nettleton then grabbed 4-7 as Silton were dismissed for 115, Sixsmith capped a fine all-round day with 3-16.

Heslerton had a more comfortable passage into the next round, defeating visitors Alne by 81 runs.

The hosts batted first and despite Paul Bowes' 23 they slipped to 69-3 after 17 overs.

Club secretary Andy Slaughter then joined Tom Benthall at the crease, and the pair batted magnificently for an undefeated partnership of 153 to complete their 40 overs on 222-3.

Benthall finished on 82 and Slaughter 66.

After tea, the visitors' opener Alex Buteaux (78) held his side together before falling LBW to Jonathan Duffill towards the end of the innings which was brought to a rapid conclusion by Slaughter (4-18) for a final total of 141.

Staithes were edged out by two wickets in a thriller at home to champions Sessay.

The hosts were all out for 161, with Rich Hegarty (31), Tom Steyert (24) and Richard Ward (21) all making starts but failing to push on for a big score.

In reply, Paul Theaker took 4-25 and Simon Bowes 3-38 as the champs looked to be in trouble, but an unbeaten 29 from B Scaling saw the visitors home with two wickets to spare.