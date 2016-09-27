Unveiled: Parade route for Yorkshire's Rio heroes

Here it is – the route our Rio Heroes will take during a spectacular homecoming parade in Leeds city centre tomorrow.

The hotly-anticipated parade on Wednesday, September 28 will celebrate the achievements of all Yorkshire Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who made us proud with incredible performances in Brazil during the Games.

From around 5.45pm to 6.45pm, locals will have the chance to welcome back the athletes in style and line the streets as they tour the city centre on open top buses. Musical entertainment and colourful displays will add a real carnival atmosphere to the evening.

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “The Rio Heroes homecoming promises to be something very special and we are delighted to be able to announce the route which the open buses will take around Leeds city centre as part of the parade.

“The support from the people of Yorkshire has once again been simply incredible, and all of our athletes can be guaranteed a truly memorable homecoming reception.”

Beginning on The Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery, the route will take a right turn onto Park Row before heading down to City Square where it will then take a left turn on to Boar Lane. The buses will then take a left onto Briggate, before making one final left onto The Headrow and returning outside Leeds Art Gallery. Viewing spots are available right along the route, which will be closed temporarily to all traffic on a rolling closure basis under police escort for up to one hour. Some longer-term road closures and other traffic management are also required at The Headrow, from Calverley Street to Cookridge Street and Cookridge Street, from Headrow to Gt George Street.

Olympic and Paralympic stars already confirmed for the parade include Hannah Cockroft and the Brownlee brothers.

