Tykes ready to tackle leaders Essex at Scarborough

Yorkshire take a break from an extensive schedule of white-ball cricket when they return to Scarborough to take on Specsavers County Championship leaders Essex from Sunday.

Essex are flying high at the top of the Division One table after five wins and three draws from their eight games to date.

Yorkshire sit 38 points adrift of the leaders in fourth place, having played one more game than their visitors.

Starting on Sunday at 11am, tickets cost £16, seniors juniors and students can get in for £10.

“It’s going to take some hard work, but the boys are full of confidence from the way we’ve played our T20 cricket,” said Yorkshire's Aussie batsman Shaun Marsh.

“The guys are really looking forward to the challenge of facing the team who are top.

“It’s going to be an important game, but every one is until the end of the season."

When asked whether Yorkshire can bridge the gap and win the Championship, Marsh added: “Absolutely we can.”

“I haven’t played first-class cricket for a while, but I’m looking forward to it,” added the WA Warriors man, who is due to play all five of Yorkshire’s remaining Championship matches, including two against unbeaten Essex.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time so far at Yorkshire.

“The boys have been fantastic to me, and it will be great to get out there and play some red ball cricket with them over the next couple of months.”

The annual festival dinner, held in the president’s marquee to celebrate the 131st Yorkshire Cricket Festival, is taking place on Monday.

There is a three-course meal and the speakers are ports commentator John Helm and comedy impressionist Kevin Connelly.

Tickets are £40, contact the club on 01723 365625.