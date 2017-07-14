THIS WEEKEND'S CRICKET FIXTURES

Staxton will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Readers Beckett Scarborough Cricket League Premier Division with a home win against basement club Cloughton on Saturday.
SATURDAY
PREMIER DIVISION
Cayton v Seamer, Ebberston v Scalby, Heslerton v Filey, Staithes v Nawton Grange, Settrington v Forge Valley, Staxton v Cloughton
DIVISION ONE
Mulgrave v Bridlington 2nds, Thornton Dale v Great Habton, Wold Newton v Brompton, Wykeham v Flixton 2nds
DIVISION TWO
Ganton v Cayton 2nds, Kirkbymoorside v Scarborough 3rds, Ravenscar v Fylingdales, Scalby 2nds v Wykeham 2nds
DIVISION THREE
Flixton 3rds v Flamborough, Forge Valley 2nds v Pickering 3rds, Nawton Grange 2nds v Snainton, Scarborough Rugby Club v Cayton 3rds, Seamer 2nds v Muston
DIVISION FOUR
Filey 2nds v Wold Newton 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Ganton 2nds, Muston 2nds v Heslerton 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Mulgrave 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Thornton Dale 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Ravenscar 2nds, Wykeham 3rds v Cloughton 2nds
SUNDAY
DIVISION ONE
Staxton 2nds v Sherburn