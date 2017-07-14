Super Stokoe continues to impress for Tykes

Whitby cricketer Daisy Stokoe has been on top form for Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Girls at under-13s level.

The 13-year-old, who also plays for Ravenscar Cricket Club and Whitby Cricket Club Under-14s, helped the Tykes to victory against Lancashire last Thursday.

Yorkshire Under-13s are now top of the ECB Women’s Under-13s County League Group One, and a win today against Staffordshire would see them go through to the national finals in August as they aim to retain the county championship.

Stokoe hit 36, linking up with Bella Copley (52) to push Yorkshire’s score up to 139.

The Whitby star then took a great catch as the Roses rivals were limited to 89 and secure their sixth win in six games.

Proud dad Jon Stokoe said: “Great coaching at Whitby CC as well as coaching at Yorkshire is seeing her really develop.

“She’s loving every minute of it - whether she gets any runs or wickets - or not”.

She also played for the North Yorkshire Under-13s Girls team on Sunday in Sheffield against South Yorkshire.

Stokoe bowled very well and took two wickets as the home side were dismissed for 86.

The teenager top-scored with 47, as North Yorkshire went on to win the game by eight wickets.