Super Simpson snaps up 7-20 as Loftus lift Whitby Gazette Cup

Loftus beat Goathland at Sleights to lift the Whitby Gazette Cup in glorious conditions as bowler Alan Simpson shone.
On a glorious Sunday afternoon Loftus won the toss and elected to bat on a superb wicket.
A very competitive total of 138-7 was thanks mainly to a 81 run partnership between Neil Broughton (51) and Richard Horne (37), the pick of Goathland’s bowlers was 16-year-old Aaron Calvert with 5-36.
A spirited Goathland reply was short lived as a good Loftus fielding performance saw Simpson’s man of the match bowling performance (7-20) help bowl Goathland out for 62.
The trophy was presented by Eskdale League officials John Preston and Martin Muir to Loftus’ winning captain Adrian Morrison after the match.
