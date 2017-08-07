Struggling Scarborough Nomads concede remaining fixtures

Scarborough Nomads have conceded their three remaining games in Division Four of the Readers Scarborough Beckett League.

The Nomads, formerly known as the Valley Bar Nomads, have struggled to raise a side recently and cancelled their latest scheduled fixture against Cloughton 2nds on Saturday.

Their latest cancellation was the sixth of the season, and they’ll be taking that tally to nine with their last three games against Wold Newton 2nds, Filey 2nds and Forge Valley 3rds being cancelled.

Beckett League secretary Simon Dobson said: “Following discussions within their club and significant unavailability among their players due to holidays, injuries and work commitments, Scarborough Nomads will not be able to fulfil their final three fixtures.

“This is not a resignation from the league, although the club will be holding further indepth discussions in the upcoming weeks, but an acceptance they will not have sufficient numbers for the rest of this summer due to the aforementioned reasons.

“It is acknowledge that Scarborough Nomads have struggled for numbers over the past few weeks, however this news was unexpected.

“This decision will mean that the Nomads will have conceded nine games this season and the league welcome their impending discussions.”

Several Nomads players will be available using the Beckett League’s loan system over the next three weeks.