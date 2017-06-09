Stokoe shines as Tykes get off to a flying start

Whitby’s Daisy Stokoe has been on top form for the Yorkshire Under-13s girls cricket team, who have made a stunning start to the season.

The all-rounder, who also plays for Ravenscar 2nds, struck 40 and took two wickets when the Tykes won by 108 runs at Welbeck CC against Nottinghamshire.

Proud mum Michala said: “She struck up a partnership of 135 runs for the second wicket with Bella Copely, who went on to score 148 not out.

“It has been a great start to the season for the Under-13s as they have claimed three wins out of three.”

The teenager, who plays for Whitby CC Under-14s, also took 1-1 as the Tykes won by nine wickets at Denby CC against Derbyshire earlier last week.

Daisy, who will be showing her all-round sporting prowess on Saturday when she represents Scarborough & Ryedale District Schools in the Junior Girls javelin at York University, also plays for Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s.