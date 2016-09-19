Stalwart Sidebottom signs contract extension with Yorkshire

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have confirmed that Ryan Sidebottom has agreed a new one-year contract with the club.

Sidebottom’s new contract will see the 38-year-old enter his 20th season for the White Rose, having made his debut in the first of two spells for the White Rose back in 1997.

The left-armer has now amassed 736 first-class wickets and was hugely influential in both previous title winning campaigns, finishing top of the Club’s 2015 averages with 41 wickets at 17.90 runs apiece and picking up 48 at 18.35 in the 2014 success.

The five-time County Championship winner can now look forward to contributing to the chase for a third successive Specsavers County Championship at Lord’s this week.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be spending one more year at the Club,” he said. “To have won two Championships in a row and to have enjoyed a long and successful career here makes it a very special place.

“In any sport it’s about winning and success and right throughout my career I feel I’ve had my fair share. I feel I’m performing really well ahead of my 20th season; I can be really proud of all I’ve achieved.

“For me, next year the challenge is to perform to the best of my ability once again. Irrespective of what has happened in the past, or indeed this week. It’s about delivering for the team on a number of levels and helping this club challenge for trophies.

“I hope that me staying for a further year will give everyone a boost in a massive week for all connected with the club.

"My first thought though is taking wickets. It’s a huge week for the Club; we can’t draw or lose so we know what we have to do at Lords. It’s a great opportunity to make history.

"There would be no better place to do it than the home of cricket, in front of the TV cameras and we’ll be giving it everything we can.”

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: “Ryan seems able to keep producing the goods on the pitch year in, year out and to keep hold of a senior player who has been outstanding for us, and a huge part of our recent success, is a great shot in the arm for us going forward.

“We’ve got some real competition in our bowling attack at present and having worked his way back from injury for the end of this season, he’ll play a huge part in 2017.

“Ryan came through the system here and his professionalism and the way he prepares has been a great example to the rest of the playing group.”