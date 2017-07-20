Seamer see off Rugby Club to lift Cayley Cup

Phil Metcalfe and Jamie Haxby shone as Seamer 2nds beat Scarborough Rugby Club and lift the Division Three Cayley Cup, sponsored by Severfield.

Seamer won the toss and elected to bat but this looked to be a mistake as they lost three early wickets with just 16 runs on the scoreboard with Rugby Club bowler Mark Kelly taking two of these wickets.

Haxby joined Metcalfe at the crease and they formed an unbroken partnership of 141 runs as Metcalfe hit a fine 69 and Jamie Haxby hit a fine 54 to take Seamer's total to 157-3 at the end of their 20 overs.

In reply Scarborough Rugby Club started slowly but lost two wickets to the bowling of Dan Jewitt.

Rugby Club then got back on track with Aussie James Perrett hitting an attacking 38 and he was joined with runs from Steve Roswald 14, Brett Canham with 15.

With the introduction of youngster Archie Graham joining the attack he took a brilliant 3-14 with two outstanding catches and along with Jake Moore taking 2-17 the Rugby Club's final total fell short by 31 runs as they were all out for 126, handing Seamer the trophy.

Scarborough Rugby Club were beaten in the Division Three final at Staxton

Simon Barnes, director of Severfield Ltd, presented the cup to the winning Seamer captain at the end of the game and the man of the match trophy donated by Beckett League vice-president Peter Grundy was presented to youngster Archie Graham for his three wickets and two superb catches.