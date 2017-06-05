NYSDL: Whitby 3rds see off Saltburn

Whitby 3rds claimed a comfortable five-wicket win at home to Saltburn 3rds in Sunday Division Two of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Saltburn batted first and made 149-9 from their 45 overs.

Andrew Marshall took 3-17 and Darryl Grason 3-27, while Kieran Purvis claimed 2-16 and Alfie Swales also claimed a wicket.

Despite losing their top three batsmen cheaply, number four Tim Richardson hit 31 not out before Matthew Smith smashed 56 not out and Marshall added 25 as Whitby made it safely to 151-5 from 33.4 overs.