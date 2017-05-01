NYSDL: Whitby 2nds edge to dramatic victory

Whitby Cricket Club 2nds edged to a two-wicket win in their NYSD League Division Three match at home to Marske 2nds on Saturday.

The visitors must have fancied their chances of victory after posting a decent 222-9 from their 50 overs, Owen Batchelor unbeaten on 49, with openers Jozef Wing (33) and Craig Gratton (43) also chipping in.

Kieran Purvis was the pick of the home bowlers with 5-37 from his 12 overs, Ricky Hall chipping in with 2-45.

Openers Liam Calvert (20) and Lewis Brearley (75 from 72 balls) put on 106 for the opening wicket, and the efforts of Jack Lyth (19), skipper Andrew Marshall (49) and youngster Ben Braim (20no) saw the Turnbull Ground side home with two wickets and eight balls to spare.

Whitby 1sts suffered a 31-run defeat at Normanby Hall in Division One.

Joe Husband took 3-42 and skipper Will Donald and Fin Morris two apiece as the hosts were limited to 143-9, captain Jordan Leech scoring a crucial 48.

In reply, openers James Fawcett (28) and Morris (25) looked to have Whitby in firm control of the run-chase on 77-3, but they slipped to 112 all out and defeat thanks to fine bowling from Ashley Vaughan (4-30) and Sam Slater (4-28).

Whitby 3rds claimed a 54-run win at Yarm 3rds on Sunday in their Sunday League Division Two clash.

Opener Lewis Brearley smashed eight fours and a six in a powerful 62 for the visitors, who posted 233-8 from their 45 overs.

Number four bat Peter Stentiford added a rapid 41 from 28 balls, cracking seven fours and a six, an unbeaten 51 from Aron Calvert ensuring the away side set a decent total.

In reply the hosts were dismissed for 179, with two wickets apiece for Liam Calvert, Alife Swales and Stentiford.