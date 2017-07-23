NYSDL: Marshall's stunning ton steers Whitby 2nds to winning draw

Have your say

An astounding unbeaten 168 from Andrew Marshall helped Whitby 2nds to a winning home draw against Normanby Hall 2nds.

Marshall hammered 19 fours and nine sixes as he battered the Hall bowling attack in the Division Three match, Whitby reaching 297-5 from their 50 overs, Andrew Raw (51) and Pete Stentiford (27) also impressing for the hosts.

All-rounder Marshall capped an excellent day with 2-14 from eight overs as Hall hung on for a losing draw with 180-8, Duncan Russell taking 2-23 and Joe Crowther 2-31 for the home side.

Whitby 1sts slumped to a seven-wicket loss against Billingham Synthonia in Division One.

The Turnbull Ground side were shot out for only 52 runs in 22.3 overs, Oliver Roberts' unbeaten 22 the only innings of note as Mark Davies snapped up a magnificent 7-27.

Synthonia knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets, Chris Lyth bagging 2-10 for Whitby.

Whitby 3rds conceded their Sunday League Division Two game at Rockliffe Park 2nds.