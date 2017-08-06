NYSDL: Crowther's superb ton helps Whitby 2nds to winning draw

Have your say

Joe Crowther's stunning unbeaten 150 helped Whitby 2nds to a winning draw in their third division game at Wolviston 2nds.

Stand-in skipper Crowther's powerful innings was the mainstay of the visitors' 284-4 declared from 48.4 overs, Tim Richardson adding a fine 54 and Alfie Swales 29 not out.

Wolviston were 140-4 when rain stopped play in their reply after 32 overs, Crowther taking 2-13 from three overs, Safdar Hussain smacking 76.

Whitby 1sts suffered a home defeat by 110 runs against Richmondshire in Division One.

Andrew Fleming's 108 not out steered the away side to 230-7, and Whitby were shot out for 120 in reply, Lewis Brearley hitting 30 not out and Theo Clarke 28.

Whitby 3rds conceded their Sunday League Division Two game at Darlington 3rds.