NYSDL: Conway cuts through Whitby

Whitby suffered a home defeat against Bishop Auckland in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham League as Dan Conway sealed a stunning eight-for.
After winning the toss and electing to field first, Whitby skipper Will Donald must have been confident at the tea interval as spells of 4-25 from Kai Morris, 3-30 from Finlay Morris, 2-18 from Andrew Marshall and a wicket for the captain himself saw Auckland bowled out for just 161.
Whitby made their way to a solid start as they racked up 23 without loss, but any confidence they had of reaching their target evaporated as Conway sealed devastating figures of 8-34 from his 15-over spell to ensure the home side fell well short on 112 all out.
Only the in-form Marshall made any dent into the Auckland total as he hit five fours and one six in his 40-ball 30, but it wasn't enough for the home side.
Donald's side will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Richmondshire next weekend.
Whitby 2nds were without a fixture this week, but are back in action next Saturday when they host Wolviston 2nds in Division Three.
