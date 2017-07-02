NYSD LEAGUE: Whitby teams slip to defeat

Whitby 1sts and 2nds both suffered defeats in their games against Thornaby and Rockliffe Park respectively.

Whitby 1sts may have fancied their chances of victory after pegging visitors Thornaby back to 140-9 from their 50 overs in the Division One clash at The Turnbull Ground.

Will Donald took 4-36, Fin Morris 3-33 and Joe Husband 2-26, Kevin De Silva top-scoring for the away side with an unbeaten 50.

Liam Crooks then ripped the heart out of the Whitby batting order, taking 6-19 in 15 overs, including nine maidens, as Whitby sank to 79 all out out in 34.3 overs, Paul Buck top-scoring with 19.

Whitby 2nds were swept aside by six wickets at Rockliffe Park in Division Three.

Number 10 batsman Adam Hogarth was the highest Whitby scorer with 28, opener Robbie Hurworth adding 22 as the visitors were all out for 113 in 42.3 overs, Ian Potts taking 5-40.

Darren Wheeler (26) and Mark Lockey (33) steered Park to the win in just 27.3 overs, Harry Purves taking two wickets for Whitby.