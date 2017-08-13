NYSD LEAGUE: Whitby's struggles continue after Blackhall beating

Whitby's 1st XI's North Yorkshire South Durham League Division One relegation worries continued with a comprehensive home defeat to Blackhall.

The Blackhall skipper won the toss and stuck Will Donald's side into bat first, a move that paid off for the away side as Whitby crumbled to 110 all out.

Finlay Morris top-scored for the hosts with 27, before he was caught and bowled by Blackhall's chief wicket-taker Neil Whitworth, who took 5-33.

Only Donald (19), Theo Clarke (13) and Lewis Brearley (11) managed to make it into double figures as the host's batsman struggled.

Despite 2-14 from Andrew Marshall and a wicket apiece for Morris and Chris Lyth, Blackhall eased to 111-4 from 26 overs in reply to take the victory.

Whitby remain second-bottom in the Division One table and will be keen to pick up a much-needed win at Redcar, the side directly above them in the table, when the two sides meet next week.

Whitby 2nds looked well-placed to collect a win in their Division Three clash when the rain scuppered their chances at Norton 2nds.

Matthew Towey hit nine fours in his 69, while there were also solid contributions from Pete Stentiford, who hit 63 not out including three sixes and four fours, Rob Woods' 42 and 36 from opener Liam Calvert as Whitby posted 250-7 from their 50 overs.

The Norton reply was 3.5 overs in when the heavens opened, bringing a premature end to the fixture.

Whitby 2nds are at home to Marton 2nds next weekend.