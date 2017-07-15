NYSD LEAGUE: Whitby edged out by Normanby

Whitby suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat at home to Normanby Hall in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham Cricket League.

The hosts batted first and amassed a 218-7 from their 50 overs.

Skipper Will Donald and fellow opener Ron Lyth ensured a steady start for Whitby, making 43 before Lyth fell for 23.

Donald eventually fell for 64 having plundered four fours and two sixes.

Other telling contributions came from number three Kai Morris, who fell one short of a half-century, before Chris Lyth (23no) and Joe Husband (13no) saw Whitby to their total at tea.

Despite an early breakthrough for Chris Lyth which saw Normanby on 7-1, plus two wickets apiece for James Hall and Andrew Marshall, the away side managed to edge to 223-8 with just two balls left in the match.

Whitby 2nds suffered a 169-run hammering on the road at Marske 2nds in Division Three.

The hosts batted first and a 78-ball 103 from Gary Lynch, plus 70 from Richard Mains saw Marske post 266-4 declared, Liam Calvert taking all four wickets.

Whitby 2nds never got going with the bat and they were all out for 97 in 26.4 overs.