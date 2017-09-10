NYSD LEAGUE: Whitby crushed by Thornaby

Whitby CC 1sts suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss at Thornaby in their final NYSD League Division One game of the season.

The visitors were shot out for just 53 runs in 27.2 overs, Joe Husband (23) the only batsman to make it into double figures as Luke Metcalfe took 3-19 and Joe Clarkson 4-4.

Thornaby raced to victory from 8.5 overs.

Whitby 2nds conceded their home Division Three fixture against Rockliffe Park.