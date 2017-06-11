NYSD LEAGUE: Whitby 3rds slip to defeat at Guisborough 3rds

Whitby 3rds suffered a 73-run defeat at Guisborough 3rds in their NYSD Sunday Division Two clash.

The hosts racked up a testing total of 216-6, mainly thanks to a stunning unbeaten 137 from 142 balls by their opener Jonathan Coates.

Jordan MacDonald added support with 29 from 47 balls, while Aron Calvert was the top Whitby bowler with 2-30.

MacDonald then served up a flurry of wickets with 5-58 as the hosts dismissed Whitby for 143 in 42.2 overs.

Graham Kettle hit a laboured 28 from 76 balls for Whitby, with Matthew Smith smashing three sixes and a four in his 28-ball knock of 27, Alfie Swales also hammering 35 from 24 deliveries including three fours and a six but their fellow batsmen failed to shine.

Whitby 1sts' and 2nds' games against MIddlesbrough 2nds and Northallerton 2nds respectively were both washed out by the weather on Saturday.