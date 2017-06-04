NYSD LEAGUE: Skipper Donald drives Whitby to Redcar win

A superb all-round effort from skipper Will Donald guided Whitby to a five-wicket win at home to Redcar in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Donald won the toss and asked Redcar to bat first, a decision that proved fruitful as the skipper took 5-31 to help bowl the visitors all out for just 125, Joe Husband also claiming 4-52 while Finlay Morris also chipped in with a wicket.

Skipper Donald (21) and fellow opener Morris (36) then helped Whitby lay the platforms at the top of the order in reply, before Ron Lyth (32no) and Kai Morris (20) helped the hosts to 126-5 in 29.5 overs, grabbing a 20-point haul on the way.

Whitby 2nds suffered a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat on the road at Marton 2nds in Division Three.

Despite winning the toss and electing to bat first, only Oliver Roberts (25) and Joe Crowther (24) got going with the bat as they were skittled for just 117.

Kieran Purvis grabbed the only wicket to fall in the hosts' reply as they cruised to 118-1 in 13.3 overs.

