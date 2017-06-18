NYSD LEAGUE: Double defeat for Whitby's two sides

Whitby CC's first team were beaten by five wickets at home against Great Ayton United in Division One of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Whitby were stuck into bat by the Great Ayton skipper and despite 61 from Kai Morris, which included six fours, no other home batsmen made it past 20 and they were all out for 164 in 48.3 overs.

The second top-scorer for Whitby came in the form of 23 extras, with Paul Buck and Lewis Brearley doing their best to ensure the tail wagged for the hosts with 19 apiece, while Theo Clarke added 14, the hosts' batsmen struggling with the bowling of John Russell, who took 5-47.

Great Ayton opener Cameron Beath carried his bat for 71, while Nasar Hussein hit 31 and James Marshall added 27 as the away side creeped over the line for the loss of five wickets in the last over.

James Fawcett was the pick of the bowling attack with 2-18, while Chris Lyth took 2-31.

A miserable day for the club was compounded as Whitby 2nds were hammered by nine wickets at Thornaby 2nds in Division Three.

Whitby were asked to bat first and would've been in huge trouble had it not been for the efforts of number three Oliver Roberts, who hit 11 fours on his way to 70.

Opener Liam Calvert's 20 was the only other score of note as six Whitby batsmen were dismissed for nought in a total of 110 all out in 34 overs.

Thornaby didn't hang around in their reply as they cruised to 113-1 in 15 overs, Martin Moore remaining 62 not out for the victors with Jamie Roberts also unbeaten on 35.

Andrew Marshall grabbed Whitby's solitary wicket.