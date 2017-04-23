Morris and Donald shine in opening win for Whitby CC

A superb century from Finlay Morris and a six-wicket haul from fellow all-rounder Will Donald steered Whitby to a massive 142-run home win in their first NYSDL Division One game of the season.

Opener Morris smashed seven fours and seven sixes in his stunning unbeaten 120 against visitors Darlington RA, sharing a third-wicket stand of 189 with James Fawcett, who hit 86 from 117, including nine fours and two sixes.

When Fawcett came to the crease, Whitby were rocking at 22-2, but the visitors let them off the hook and they reached 239-3 from their 50 overs, Jacob Chew taking all three wickets for the visitors.

The visitors never looked like getting anywhere near the Turnbull Ground side's total, Donald scooping 6-26 from his 12.4 overs and also weighing in with a run-out, fellow bowlers Morris, Jack Hall and Chris Lyth taking a wicket apiece as Darlington slipped to 97 all out from 34.4 overs.

Whitby 2nds claimed a two-wicket win at Billingham Synthonia in Division Three.

Joe Husbands snapped up five wickets and Kieran Purvis four as Billingham were skittled for 130, and 35 from Andrew Marshall and an unbeaten 35 from Alfie Swales guided the visitors to an opening victory.

Whitby 3rds suffered a 41-run loss at Maltby 3rds in Sunday League Division Two.

Aron Calvert, Alfie Swales, Matthew Smith and Liam Calvert snapped up two wickets apiece as the hosts struggled to get going with the bat, it was left to the tail-enders to guide Maltby to 159-9 after they had been in deep trouble at 45-6.

Rashid Zahn top-scored with 37 while Luke Kenning smacked 29 and number 11 Rehan Khan struck a crucial unbeaten 29, the hosts putting on 44 for the final wicket.

Will Richardson hit 25 and Oliver Roberts 24 for the visitors and lower-order runs from Swales (29) gave Whitby hope but they were dismissed for 118 from 31.4 overs.