Young Whitby aces go extra mile for Teesside Lions

Three 16-year-old boys from Whitby have gone the extra mile to further their basketball careers with Teesside Lions.

Max Galloway, Ben Fox and Tom Guan have shown true dedication as when they first joined, they travelled an hour and 15 minutes on the bus and then took a taxi to the training base at Queens Campus in Stockton.

James Thomson, Lions Head Coach, said: “When I first had contact from the Whitby lads, we of course welcomed them, but I wasn’t sure of whether they would commit, due to the amount of travel involved. I must say I am impressed by their dedication.

“They are attending upwards of two sessions per week and are improving all the time. They also attended the Summer Camps and Ben Fox earned the Most Improved Player award.”

Fox is joined by Guan and Galloway and all three play on the Lions Under-16s and Lions B teams. The B team play in the Durham Basketball League and is the club’s developmental team.

Coach Thomson added: “It makes me proud to see such commitment, not only from these boys but all of the kids at the club. We are providing a platform with up to four sessions per week and they are lapping it up.

“To become an elite athlete, we are told we need to dedicate 10 hours per week to the sport and Lions are providing this opportunity.

“I have to also thank the parents who are so supportive. I think they can see some of the older players within the club and how they have developed to a very high standard and they seem to have bought in to what we are striving for. It’s great when things are working well.”

The club also attract a number of players from Sedgfield, Seaham, Richmond, Bedale and Leeming, such is the growing reputation of the Lions.