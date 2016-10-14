Yorkshire call-up for Eagles star Galloway

Local Caedmon College student Max Galloway has been called up to play for Yorkshire Under-16 volleyball team.

Galloway discovered volleyball when his teachers directed the local sports enthusiast towards the satellite volleyball training sessions at Caedmon College after school on a Monday.

The youngster joined the North Riding Eagles led training sessions back in January and not only has he not missed a session since he has upped his training to three sessions per week.

Eagles head coach Anthony Laffan said: “Max is a reminder to everyone that hard work and commitment pay off.

“He has a lot of support from home and school and this has all come together to see him fast tracked in his development as a volleyball player.”

Galloway follows in the footsteps of ex-students Dan Davies, Micky Elias and Dougie Elias, who like Galloway all started out training on a Monday at the Community College before going on to represent Yorkshire and the North of England.