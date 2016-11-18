Whitefoot and Halley shine on Whitby Boxing show

Boxing fans flocked to a sold out Whitby Pavilion for Whitby Boxing Club’s annual show - with 15 fights to entertain a raucous crowd.

Whitby’s George Stewart, 23, topped the bill against Harry Westgate of Northumbria University.

Ashley Whitefoot soakes in the advice of Leeds' WBC international, British and European featherweight champ Josh Warrington.

Stewart totally dominated the contest from start to finish to land a unanimous points victory.

Seventeen-year-old Whitby contender Ashley Whitefoot shone in his unanimous points win against Curtis Greaves from Doncaster.

Whitby coach Stewart Lorains was impressed with Whitefoot’s performance.

He said: “Ashley totally dominated.

“He’s a skillful kid and he’s just getting better and better.”

Whitefoot also claimed the Ben Scaife Memorial Trophy for Whitby’s boxer of the year.

Callum Halley produced an all-action performance to beat Gateshead Victoria’s Shaun Quinn.

Halley was relentless in his approach, not giving Quinn a moments rest, ultimately taking the points win after a scrappy bout.

Another Whitby fighter in action was 17-year-old Ben White, who ended up on the losing side of an action-packed contest against Westway ABC’s Kieran Glave.

White dominated the opening exchanges, but was ultimately stopped in the third and final round by the heavy-handed Scarborough fighter.

Lorains said: “If the fight would’ve gone to points, we’d have won it.”

Neil Waterfield lost out to Barrow-in-Furness boxer James Braithwaite.

Lorains said: “We have no qualms about the unanimous points decision.

“Neil just didn’t perform on the night, Braithwaite was just too strong for him in the end.”

Tyler Thorpe made his first appearance in the ring with a skills bout against Middlesbrough’s Seamus Ayub.

Thorpe, 11, has only been with the club three months, but Lorains has been impressed by his ability.

“He’s a total natural,” said Lorains.

Another of Whitby’s 11-year-olds, Kane Morrison, lost a unanimous points decision against Northallerton’s Alfie Merrifield.

Lorains commented: “Kane’s opponent maybe turned out to be just a little bit too big for him in the end.”

Leah Brunton lost a points decision against Molly Chadwick from East Hull ABC.

Chadwick proved to be too strong for the Whitby fighter.

Hunter Powell claimed a unanimous points victory against Middlesbrough’s Danny Buckworth.

Powell took the decision after a hard-fought, close bout.

Another Whitby fighter to have their hand raised was Rhys Harris-Mann, who beat Barrow-in-Furness’ Matt Curry.

Lorains added: “It was a quality performance from Rhys.

“He’d beaten the same lad a week before, and he did the same in Whitby.”

Harris-Mann also claimed the Peter and Dave Lorains Memorial Trophy for the most improved Whitby boxer of the year.

Sheldon Hegarty, 16, suffered a narrow defeat against North East champion Sam Bilton of Middlesbrough ABC.

Lorains said: “It was a good bout and Sheldon gave as good as he got.”

Ben Johanson, 21, lost on points against Dunston’s Ryan Kelly.

Lorains commented: “If Ben had done more in the fight, he may have taken the win.”

Aaron Watson was stopped in the third round of his contest against Northumbria University’s Callum Reading.

Lorains was delighted with the show, and was quick to thank several people who helped make it happen.

“The show, as always, was massively supported by everyone in the town,” said Lorains.

“I can’t thank everyone who bought and ticket and came and supported the fighters enough.

“To all the companies who sponsored fights as well, thank you to them as the show wouldn’t take place without support like that.

“Whitby Lions, Ivor Homer at the Hart Inn, and Mike Scaife in particular supported the night.

“It was sold out again and the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic.

“I planned for 15 fights and we managed to get all 15 on, which was fantastic for us as a club and all our young fighters.”