Whitby suffer home defeat to Durham University

Whitby Ladies had their second home game of the season on Saturday when they lost out to Durham University.

Unfortunately, Whitby had a few regulars away due to injury, but they pulled a squad together and entered the game confidently.

Whitby Ladies defend their goal

The home side started with some strong accurate passes and fast-paced hockey.

Both teams were very evenly matched and the game was being held in the centre of the pitch.

Durham were able to find a break in Whitby’s defence and scored an early first goal to take the lead.

Whitby continued to fight back and were making some very strong tackles.

Michelle Myers suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment

Zara Noble was able to send quick early balls to right-winger Millie Storr.

Natasha Kent worked superbly with central-midfielder Danni Halley, the pair were able to work the ball down the centre of the pitch finding Emily Webster in a position to score the equalising goal.

With the half-time score being 1-1 and knowing Durham had four substitutes, Whitby knew the second half would be tough.

Durham held a lot of possession of the ball going into the second half, having several shots on goal.

However, the outstanding performance from Whitby’s defence of Michelle Myers, Siobhan Robinson and Jess Hogarth, alongside goalkeeper Danielle Walker, allowed Whitby to keep their visitors at bay.

Lisette Vincent-Jones and Emma Raw continued to cover the left-wing and made some good runs and were unlucky not to convert their hard work into a goal.

New to the team this year, Jess Fields played a very confident game, rolling on and off and playing in several different positions.

Michelle Myers, who had made some very brave tackles defending Whitby’s goal, was very unfortunate to have a very hard strike to the face leaving her unable to continue the game.

She was taken to hospital for treatment as a result of her injuries.

With a rearrangement of the team and Durham continuing to use their substitutes well, Whitby were unlucky to allow another goal past them, leaving the full-time score 2-1 to the away side.

Whitby Ladies walked away with their heads held high.

The team had worked very hard and pulled together well.

Player-coach Karen Sanderson said: “Durham Uni were a very fit and had a strong squad of 15 players.

“Our player of the match was Zara Noble.”

Lisette Vincent-Jones added: “Thank you to both of our sponsors, Whitby Rotary Club for the pitch cover and The Dolphin Hotel for our home kit.

“Also, thank you to all who came to support us in the bitterly cold weather and to both our coaches Lee Pettit and Karen Sanderson for all their support.”