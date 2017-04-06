Whitby’s boxing stars shine at Spa as Morrison and Milne grab awards

Eleven of Whitby ABC’s boxers were in action at the club’s show at The Pavilion Spa on Friday as Jordan Milne and Kane Morrison stole the show.

Milne was awarded the Best Whitby Boxer of the Night Award, while Morrison was Boxer of the Night for the entire show as the sell-out crowd of 600 were treated to 15 all-action contests.

Kicking off the night for the Whitby contingent was 10-year-old Cameron Thorpe, who impressed in a skills bout against Brian Keown.

Eleven-year-old Tyler Thorpe grabbed a comfortable win in his first fight against Ted Pithers, before Hunter Powell, 11, put in a strong performance but was beaten on points by the impressive Sadiq Horia-Kherl on points.

Kane Morrison, 11, then outboxed Niall Poppowell and took a points victory, before Reece Mann, 14, beat Alan Hassan on a unanimous points decision.

Sixteen-year-old Dylan Humble was next up and despite putting in his best performance to date, he suffered defeat against Sia Fullah.

Sheldon Hegarty, 16, was in action against Joe Stillgoe of Henry’s Gym.

Hegarty impressed coach Stewart Lorrains, but was eventually beaten on a split decision.

Ben White, 17, took on Manchester Longsight’s Mohamed Hussain.

The impressive Hussain claimed the victory as White didn’t do enough to trouble the judges.

Milne, 18, was up against Callum Walls of Scunthorpe Imps ABC.

The Whitby boxer edged an all-action bout after showing an excellent tempo and workrate.

Joe Chapman, 19, was beaten on points by Christopher Joseph, but impressed despite only having trained for a month ahead of his first bout.

Twenty-three-year-old George Stewart put in his best performance yet, but couldn’t beat the impressive Forest O’Neil.

Lorrains said: “Thank you to everyone for their support. It was a great night and our lads did us proud.”