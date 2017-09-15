Whitby Ladies warm up for new season with demolition of Darlington

Whitby Hockey Club’s ladies kicked off their new season with a tremendous start; reaching the semi-finals of a seven-a-side Northern League tournament.

They followed that up by winning their first home game of the season 9-0 against Darlington in order to try and defend their Ladies Durham Cup trophy on Saturday.

The first home game saw Whitby put out a very strong, fit and determined squad, Mae Knight has joined the senior set-up from the junior training squad and found her feet very quickly in the game and Kirsty-Anne Dixon the team’s second goalkeeper, has returned from injury.

Two long-standing members of the ladies team have unfortunately left to further their academic careers, both Millie Storr and Beth Sanderson will be sadly missed.

Whitby will be staying in the Ladies Durham League Division One this season and they play their first league game of the season against Durham City this Saturday.

The team will continue to be sponsored and supported by The Dolphin Hotel.