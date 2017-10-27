Whitby Ladies seal superb win against rivals Sunderland

Whitby Ladies faced a strong Sunderland Broom at home and managed to collect a fine 3-1 victory.

The game started with a fast pace, both teams posting up the balls and putting in strong tackles.

Sunderland’s attackers were able to keep the ball in Whitby’s defensive area, winning themselves several short corners, these were defended by the ladies accurately and effectively.

A ball was slipped into Whitby’s defensive zone and a touch was made on the left post and Sunderland scored the first goal to go into a 1-0 lead.

Whitby kept their heads up and continued to play their own fast-paced game, passing was very strong and the use of roll on subs helped them keep the game flowing.

Emily Webster received a strong ball from midfielder Dani Halley and was able to score the first goal for Whitby to make it 1-1.

Soon after this Natasha Kent found herself in a fantastic position on Whitby’s right post and tapped a ball in received from Jaz Parks to put the home team ahead at 2-1.

The half-time whistle blew with the score at 2-1 to Whitby.

Sunderland were eager for the points and came out for the second half strongly, making big tackles and taking fast hit-outs.

Whitby kept their formation well despite Sunderland putting on a hard press on their defence.

Siobhan Robinson battled through injury and continued to make strong clearances of the ball to Whitby’s wingers.

Robinson was able to find a gap in Sunderland’s formation and fed a ball to Lisette Vincent-Jones, who carried the ball down to Whitby’s attacking zone before releasing the ball to Webster to finish off the move, leaving Whitby 3-1 up.

The game continued at a rapid speed with neither team tiring, but they couldn’t add to their tally and the whistle blew with Whitby winning 3-1.

The teams will meet again in two weeks in the final of the Durham Cup.