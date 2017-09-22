Whitby Ladies open new season with 5-0 win at Durham

Whitby Ladies travelled to Durham where they won their first league game of the season 5-0.

With a full and eager squad, the ladies started the game in strong and determined fashion, making some good runs on and off the ball.

Durham City were in a strong formation, putting pressure on Whitby players on hit outs and marking well.

Whitby had to play tactically to draw Durham out to the wings, enabling them to feed balls to their forward players.

Emily Webster picked up some superb balls from Natasha Kent, the two worked well together moving the balls around Durham players enabling them to pick up the first goal for Whitby.

The ladies defence was very strong, saving several shot corners in the first half and clearing any ball that entered Whitby’s defensive zone.

The goal scoring continued and the half-time score saw Whitby 4-0 up.

The second half continued to be fast paced with both teams making punishing runs and accurate passes.

City were making Whitby work hard for the ball, however when the ball was won by Whitby they were able to skilfully work it around Durham players, resulting in a final score of 5-0.

The goalscorers were Dani Halley and Emily Webster, player of the match was also awarded to Webster.