Whitby Ladies edged out by Gateshead

On Saturday Whitby Ladies played Gateshead at home.

The game started off with Gateshead holding a lot of the possession of the ball, moving it around Whitby well.

Whitby were struggling to find their comfort zone, which resulted in a early goal from Gateshead.

The game continued to be a hard battle for Whitby, the girls kept their heads up and continued to try and intercept Gateshead’s passes.

The first half saw Whitby miss some opportunities to score and there was also saw a disallowed goal due to the whistle being blown further down the pitch.

Millie Storr was finding several opportunities to make great runs down the right wing, assisted by Zara Noble and she was able to find a gap in Gateshead’s defence to score for Whitby.

Natasha Kent and Danni Halley passed the ball well together in the centre of the pitch trying to send it wide to avoid Gateshead intercepting.

Whitby’s defence and goalkeeper were giving it all they had to try and defend, but Gateshead’s striker was able to work the ball well around players to add another seven goals.

Siobhan Robinson made a superb dive into the back of the goal in a bid to save a goal.

Jo Braithwaite was kept on her toes by tracking players well, while Jess Hogarth and Emma Raw worked closely together on the left to clear the ball wide and applying pressure on Gateshead’s forward line.

Whitby started to find their feet in the game and their fitness was starting to show, however the goal difference was too large to claw back.

Jess Fields was able to score a lovely goal worked well down the pitch by Lisette Vincent-Jones and Danni Halley.

Storr was able to score her second from a great rebounded ball and Romy Thompson scored a lovely goal which was well-worked round Gateshead’s defence.

The final score was 8-4 to Gateshead.