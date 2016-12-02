Whitby Ladies battle back to see off Marton Furness

Whitby Ladies hosted Marton Furness on Saturday for what turned out to be a very exciting game as the home side battled back from 4-2 down to win 9-4.

The hosts went into the game with confidence as they faced one of the league’s top teams and started well, enjoying a lot of possession of the ball, good passing and lots of communication.

Marton were also passing well and switching the ball’s direction regularly and they were rewarded when they scored an early goal, which didn’t stop Whitby pressing hard.

Dani Halley was making some strong tackles and putting immense pressure on Marton’s midfield.

Halley found a break in the pitch and fed the ball to Natasha Kent, who was able to score Whitby’s first goal.

The pressure began to mount and the game began to become more physical than usual with each player making stronger tackles and wanting every ball.

Marton scored yet another goal, however this was closely followed by a rebounded ball scored by Lisette Vincent-Jones.

The half-time score was 4-2 to Marton and Whitby knew they had to work hard to keep Marton from scoring any further goals.

Knowing they had fitness on their side, Whitby faced the second half with grit and determination.

Siobhan Robinson worked well to clear the ball from Whitby’s defence and Ruth Elliot kept a calm and focused mind in goal.

Jo Braithwaite and Danielle Walker began making some great overlapping runs down the left-wing, finding Vincent-Jones in a position to score the third goal for Whitby.

Daisy Storr, making her first appearance for the team, remained calm and focused in what was becoming a very heated game.

Zara Noble made some great runs on the right-wing, feeding the ball to Emma Raw, who, despite being faced with more than one Marton player tackling her at once, kept her cool and was able to send the ball to Whitby’s forward line.

Whitby were beginning to dominate the game, making great passes and superb roll-outs.

The hosts won a short corner, which saw Emily Webster strike Whitby’s fourth goal.

The game continued to be fast-paced and saw Whitby continue to score a further five goals to turn the game on its head.

Vincent-Jones grabbed another goal, while Emily Webster smashed in four and Storr scored a debut goal to grab their ninth.

The final whistle blew with the scoreline being 9-4 to Whitby after an incredible turnaround.