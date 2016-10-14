Whitby Hockey Club Ladies ease into Durham Cup final

Whitby Hockey Club’s ladies team breezed into the Durham Cup final with an 8-0 home win against Redcar in Saturday’s semi-final.

Unsure what to expect, the ladies started the game determined and strong, and with great passing and clear communication on the pitch the hosts were able to gain control of the game early on.

Using skills developed during training, the girls were moving onto the ball with pace and accuracy.

Whitby’s midfield Beth Sanderson, Zara Noble and Danielle Walker were sending some strong early balls down to Whitby’s forward line.

A short corner was won and perfectly executed by Sanderson and Dani Halley gave Whitby an early 1-0 lead.

The team continued to work well together, Nicola Kent making some fantastic runs, enabling her, with the assistance of Natasha Kent, to score another great goal.

Redcar were beginning to make some hard hits down the pitch to Whitby’s defence however Michele Myers, Siobhan Robinson and Jess Hogarth had formed a solid unit not letting anything get past them, with quick self passes and strong tackles the girls were able to clear the balls accurately back up the field.

Lisette Vincent-Jones received a great early ball from Walker, who was able to carry the ball down the pitch to score yet another goal for Whitby.

Millie Storr was, as always, making punishing runs down the right wing finding Sanderson and Vincent-Jones in great positions to score a further two goals leaving the half -time score at 5-0

With fitness on Whitby’s side, and a good use of substitutes, the hosts continued to play a strong game.

Redcar were starting to become eager to score, finding a few opportunities to have a strike at goal, however Ruth Elliot was able to save them and did not let a goal past her.

Karen Sanderson, who had taken some time out from playing hockey, came back fighting fit and made some accurate tackles and strong hits out of Whitby’s defence to back up to the forward line.

The final score was 8-0, with player of the match Beth Sanderson scoring a further two goals and Vincent-Jones another as they booked a final meeting with Sunderland Broom in early November.

Whitby return to league action at Darlington tomorrow.