Waring ends Oliver’s Mount drought with battling win

Whitby’s Justin Waring claimed his first-ever Oliver’s Mount victory last weekend, beating a motorsport legend in the process.

The 45-year-old, on his 250cc Kalex Moto 3, beat Ian Lougher in Sunday’s second leg of the Ultra-lightweights at a packed Bob Smith Spring Cup races around the Scarborough venue.

The pair had gone toe-to-toe in the first leg on Saturday, with Lougher, who holds the record for victories at Oliver’s Mount, coming out on top by just 0.1 of a second.

Things boded well for Waring as he set the fastest lap in that race.

The pair continued their battle on Sunday in the second leg over eight swift laps.

Waring held his nerve though to charge home on the line by 1.4 seconds, once again setting a lap record.

The Whitby man, who is racing in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, this weekend, said: “I’m really chuffed to have won a race at Oliver’s Mount because I’ve been trying for years.

“I’ve been racing since 2003, its been a long wait, but I’ve brought my drought to an end.

“I knew that I had a chance in the first leg, so in the second I pushed that little bit harder and managed it.

“It was even more special to beat somebody like Ian, who has won so many races up there.

“I’d like to thank John White for spannering, he has put a lot of effort into the bike.

“I’d also like to say thank you to the Auto 66 Club for putting on a great meeting and to my sponsors John Noble of Noble’s Recycling, who have been great.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to Scarborough in June, who knows, I might be able to continue my form.”

All of the action from Oliver’s Mount and Waring’s run in Cookstown can be seen on ITV4 over the next few weeks.