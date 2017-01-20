Thea the skier ready to chase the American dream

Whitby skier Thea Fenwick will jet off to America after landing a highly sought-after place on a scholarship in Portland, Oregon.

Fenwick, 15, who attends Fyling Hall School, was noticed by the prestigious Windells Academy and has been offered the opportunity to ski all year round on the only private snowpark in North America, as well as travelling to Colorado, Utah and Canada.

A delighted Fenwick, who is the current English Slopestyle champion, said: “I post photos and videos of my skiing on Instagram.

“Usually I get likes and a few nice comments but I was shocked when I received a message from Windells.

“They said they wanted to support a talented British athlete and they chose me.

“I still can’t believe it because going to Windells will give me the chance to train and compete with the best skiers in the world.”

Although Fenwick has financial support to help meet coaching costs, she has turned to crowd funding to raise the £5,000 per year necessary to cover expenses such as travel, insurance, competition fees and medical costs.

You can help her on her path the Olympics by supporting her GoFundMe campaign, https://www.gofundme.com/theatheskier

Fenwick’s mum, Sarah said: “We’re really excited that Thea has this opportunity to train and compete in America.

“It’ll be tough letting her go but she’s worked hard and deserves this opportunity.

“We’re really proud of her.”

For more information contact Sarah Fenwick on sarahfen@hotmail.co.uk or phone 07584 252236.