Six appeal for Whitby Ladies as they breeze into cup final

Whitby Ladies won their Durham Cup semi-final clash against Stokesley on Saturday, Emily Webster the star of the show with five goals.

The game started off with Whitby keeping a lot of possession of the ball, working it well around pitch and making some fantastic runs.

Whitby had a squad of 13 players, enabling them to make good use of roll on-roll off substitutions, keeping the game fast-paced.

Stokesley’s goalkeeper was producing some strong saves and making it hard for Whitby to score from any short corners given.

The hosts’ defence was solid and both wingers were feeding strong balls down to Webster, who scored a hat-trick to make the half-time score 3-0 to Whitby.

The second half continued to see Whitby gaining possession of the ball, Danielle Walker had a consistently strong game and was feeding some strong balls to Whitby’s attacking line.

Mid fielder Zara Noble was able to carry the ball down to Whitby’s attacking zone, using her speed to dribble past Stokesley’s defenders.

She found herself in a perfect position to score Whitby’s fourth goal.

Stokesley did manage to find a break in Whitby’s defensive zone and were able to score their only goal.

Lisette Vincent-Jones and Webster were working well together though, passing the ball into the space in and around Stoksley’s goalkeeper, and the pair were able to bring the full-time score to 6-1 to Whitby.

The ladies have made it through to the final of the competition that will be played in a few weeks on neutral ground against Sunderland.