Shardlow shines in France

Whitby’s Cara Shardlow impressed riding for GB in Pompadour, France last week.

Shardlow came in 14th in the PSG aboard Detanator on the first day, before a couple of mistakes resulted in a 17th spot on Sunday.

Shardlow told the Whitby Gazette: “Considering our form going into the competition, I’m thrilled with our placings up against some top German competitors.

“I still feel we are making progress again and I’ve had the most amazing experience competing in France, the other GB competitors and supporters really have made it the most friendly CDI I have done.

“Thanks to Specialist Marine Consultant, who funded this trip.”