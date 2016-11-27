Rhodes sees off McGurk to maintain unbeaten record

George Rhodes kept his unbeaten record intact with a hard fought victory over previously unbeaten Peter McGurk.

It was hard to split them in the first round, McGurk landed the cleaner, single shots , whereas Rhodes was busy throwing combinations.

George Rhodes and his support team celebrate victory against Peter McGurk

The Scarborough man, roared on by his vociferous support, took control in the second and third round throwing fast combinations to head and body.

Both fighters gave everything they had in the final round with McGurk landing a number of clean shots but Rhodes was busy throughout the three minutes switching his hooks from head to body.

His work rate was enough to secure the points decision 40-38.