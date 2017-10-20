Parkes strikes in Whitby win while Danby are denied by Bishop Auckland

Whitby Ladies faced Darlington in what turned out to be a very tough league game.

The game was very evenly matched throughout, with both teams making accurate runs and strong tackles.

Whitby were faced with several short corners in the first half of the game, goalkeeper Kirsty Dixon, along with Whitby’s defence were able to defend well and prevent Darlington from scoring.

The ladies have been working on moving on and off the ball and making good use of space.

This training showed during the game as the passing into space was enabling Whitby’s midfield to drive to the baseline and feed the ball into their attacking zone.

Whitby had several shots on goal, including being awarded several short corners, Dani Halley made some strong strikes on goal but unfortunately Darlington were able to defend these.

An early ball was picked up from right-midfielder Zara Noble and injected into Whitby’s attacking zone, Jaz Parkes was able to get her stick on the ball to put Whitby 1-0 up just minutes before the half-time whistle blew.

The second half continued at a fast pace, both teams fighting for every ball and putting in strong tackles.

Whitby had to play a very defensive second half as Darlington were putting on a hard press, attacking Whitby’s goal.

The final whistle blew with no goals being scored in the second half handing Whitby a 1-0 win.

This game was a battle to the very end but the girls fitness and determination carried them and allowed them to take the points.

This weekend the girls will play Sunderland at home, 11am push-back.

Danby Ladies played current league leaders Bishop Auckland.

They started strong by using the wings well, passing the ball and moving forward as a team.

It was early on that Laura Anderson managed to score a goal, this giving Danby the confidence they needed for a successful game.

Joe Cook was a huge help to Danby’s cause, sorting rotations for the substitutes to ensure they always had a fresh pair of legs on the pitch.

Before half-time Emily Dowson saw her time to shine and took the opportunity to strike from the top of the D, bringing the score to 2-0.

Izzy Hogarth and Katie Hodgson were working well together down the left wing and managed to gain a few short corners in Danby’s favour, unfortunately these were not converted to goals.

Christine Tarrant and Erin Hodgson were effectively tackling any breaks made by Bishop, sending the ball back to the Danby forwards.

After half-time Bishop came back fighting.

Within the last 10 minutes they really took control of the game and grabbed a couple of goals to seal a 2-2 draw.

After the game the players enjoyed food and refreshments from The Hart Inn, Sandsend, where player of the match was given to Tarrant.