Maroons too strong for Vulcans

Whitby returned to the Showfield looking to get back to winning ways against an improving Winlaton Vulcans, after the disappointment of the last-gasp defeat last time out at Sunderland.

The hosts welcomed back Dave Bland and Oliver Telfer but were unfortunately missing George Reeves, who is on a good run of form.

Winlanton arrived with a focus and attitude which which was passed on in their play from the referee’s first whistle.

The game was being played at a fast pace, both teams trying to stamp their authority on proceedings, but the main action was witnessed in midfield.

However, it was not long before powerful lock Luke Brown powered over the try line to get his team up and running on the scoreboard, which was duly converted by Stu Gregson.

Winlaton were still full of energy and deserved their first try, which came after a period of pressure to keep the game delicately poised.

The Whitby scrum was yet again in charge, with Bruce Reed, Rich Hare and Rich Eglon bossing the front row area.

With half-time approaching and Mitch Cannon entering the fray from the bench, this meant he was running his usual lines and causing the Winlaton defence problems straight away, this soon concluded with him crashing over in the corner to make the score at the interval 12-5 to the home side.

Whitby started the second half in the same manner in how they ended the first, with Cannon finishing off a fantastic move, involving fellow forwards Jack Braithwaite and Connor Clements.

Following a successful conversion from Gregson, it was captain Gordon Bland, who grabbed the next and all important bonus-point try, which was followed by the forward-running centre Aaron Jones going over the try line, which were both converted to make the game safe for the impressive hosts.

Winlaton kept on plugging away and were rewarded for their efforts with their second try of the afternoon with a close-range effort.

However, Whitby were soon back on the attack against tiring opponents, which witnessed pacy full- back Gregson getting a deserved try in the corner.

The commanding home side then began to run away with the game, with the returning Jack Reeves going over, followed by a second of the afternoon for Gordon Bland, one of which was converted.

With the visitors wanting the final whistle, it was Clements who had the last say with another try to end a fine team performance, Gregson duly converted which made the final score 57-10 to the Maroons.

This victory propelled Whitby to fourth place in the league standings, a fantastic achievement for the side.

Manager Matt Jones said: “Winlanton started well, but our fitness levels and team spirit came through, it’s now solely in our hands to finish fourth, with a tough last league game at Ashington a week Saturday, which is what we will now focus on.”

Man of the Match:

Gordon Bland

A fine show from the scrum-half topped of with a brace of tries.