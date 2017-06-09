Search

Maroons to open up new season at Bishop Auckland

The Maroons open up their new season at Bishop Auckland

The Maroons open up their new season at Bishop Auckland

0
Have your say

Whitby RUFC Maroons will open and end their 2017/18 campaign against Bishop Auckland.

WHITBY RUFC 2017/18 FIXTURES

02/09 - Bishop Auckland (A)

09/09 - Hartlepool (H)

16/09 - North Shields (A)

23/09 - Richmondshire (H)

30/09 - Whitley Bay R (A)

07/10 - Acklam (H)

21/10 - Darlington (A)

28/10 - Ashington (H)

04/11 - Sedgefield (A)

11/11 - Sunderland (H)

25/11 - Ryton (A)

02/12 - Winlaton Vulcans (A)

09/12 - Newton Aycliffe (H)

16/12 - Hartlepool (A)

06/01 - North Shields (H)

13/01 - Richmondshire (A)

20/01 - Whitley Bay R (H)

27/01 - Acklam (A)

03/02 - Darlington (H)

17/02 - Ashington (A)

03/03 - Sedgefield (H)

10/03 - Sunderland (A)

24/03 - Ryton (H)

07/04 - Winlaton Vulcans (H)

14/04 - Newton Aycliffe (A)

21/04 - Bishop Auckland (A)