Maroons to open up new season at Bishop Auckland

Whitby RUFC Maroons will open and end their 2017/18 campaign against Bishop Auckland.
WHITBY RUFC 2017/18 FIXTURES
02/09 - Bishop Auckland (A)
09/09 - Hartlepool (H)
16/09 - North Shields (A)
23/09 - Richmondshire (H)
30/09 - Whitley Bay R (A)
07/10 - Acklam (H)
21/10 - Darlington (A)
28/10 - Ashington (H)
04/11 - Sedgefield (A)
11/11 - Sunderland (H)
25/11 - Ryton (A)
02/12 - Winlaton Vulcans (A)
09/12 - Newton Aycliffe (H)
16/12 - Hartlepool (A)
06/01 - North Shields (H)
13/01 - Richmondshire (A)
20/01 - Whitley Bay R (H)
27/01 - Acklam (A)
03/02 - Darlington (H)
17/02 - Ashington (A)
03/03 - Sedgefield (H)
10/03 - Sunderland (A)
24/03 - Ryton (H)
07/04 - Winlaton Vulcans (H)
14/04 - Newton Aycliffe (A)
21/04 - Bishop Auckland (A)