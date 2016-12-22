Maroons see off Shields

Whitby returned to wnning ways with a fine 34-10 home victory against South Shields in their last fixture of 2016.

The hosts welcomed back Jannie Jacobs and Mitchell Cannon but were still missing David Bland, Luke Brown and Richard Hare through injury.

Whitby expected a tough game, especially up front, and the visitors did not disappoint.

With Whitby attacking the slope in the first half, it was important that they capitalised on this advantage and stamped their authority on proceedings.

The hosts started well with plenty of attacking play which was soon rewarded when Aaron Jones finished off a fine move to get his team up and running, the reliable boot of Stu Gregson converting.

However, it was Shields who came back at the hosts through their large forwards which accumulated with Dan McKay crashing over the line and securing the first points of the afternoon for the visitors.

Whitby regathered their composure and carried on playing some good rugby with fly-half Sam Webster carrying on his excellent form and scoring his 12th try if the season.

This was soon followed up by Gregson going over in the corner to score a fine effort which he also converted.

Whitby went over the line yet again when man of the match Webster grabbed the bonus-point try just before half-time making it 24-5.

The second half started with the visitors giving Whitby a wake up call with a well-taken try from Hughes to make the game interesting.

Gordon Bland was having an excellent game and he is growing with every performance since making his comeback from injury.

It was from a Bland pass that Gregson grabbed his second of the afternoon to make the game safe for his side.

With time running out for any come back, the home side glossed the performance when the returning Cannon took hold off a pass from Jacobs and sprinted down the wing to grab another try for Whitby as they sealed the 34-10 triumph.

After a good performance which gave Whitby the double over the newly-promoted side, team manager Matt Jones said: “This was a good result and performance that has capped of an excellent year for this young team, with cementing their place in this league and continuing to push on is great to witness and be part of.”

He added: “The second team also need credit, through the hard work of their manager Rob Reed, have competed in all of their fixture schedule.”