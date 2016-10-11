Maroons romp to Seaton Carew win after landing 80-point haul

Whitby bounced back from their defeat at Bishop Auckland last time out in style by annihilating Seaton Carew 80-5.

The Maroons welcomed back Jannie Jacobs, Shane Young and Richard Hare into the squad, but captain Gordon Bland missed out due to a rib injury.

The game started as a tough contest in midfield with the hosts struggling to maintain possession and having problems in the ruck area.

This caused issues for Whitby, with a string of penalties and turnovers going against them and letting the more experienced Carew side into the game.

However, it was not long before the Whitby backs sprang into action and put themselves on the scoreboard with a try in the corner from Aaron Jones.

Whitby continued to put pressure on their visitors which accumulated with Stuart Gregson scoring 10 points in as many minutes with a converted try and a neatly-struck penalty.

The scrum was much improved from the previous week, which was providing a good platform for much of their attacking play.

Fly-half Sam Webster was next to get on the scoresheet, followed by the impressive young Jacobs to give Whitby a commanding 25-0 half-time lead.

The second-half continued in the same fashion as the first with Whitby very much in the ascendency.

Back-rower James Newton was next to go over the whitewash to make the game secure for the hosts.

Webster added his second of the game with a lovely side-step followed by Jack Braithwaite, who crashed over to add two more converted scores.

The game was running away from Seaton Carew, however they stuck to the task well and never dropped their heads with their number-eight leading from the front.

They did get themselves on the scoresheet after intercepting a loose pass from Whitby and going over in the far corner.

Normal service was soon resumed with the completion of an impressive hat-trick from Sam Webster going over under the posts.

Luke Brown, who was punching holes all afternoon, soon had his reward, with fellow lock George Reeves also going over the try-line shortly after.

The game became a run away for Whitby with substitutes Pete Stentiford and Connor Clennan finishing off the scoring for the afternoon and handing Whitby a comprehensive 80-5 victory.

The home side leapt to second position in the Durham Northumberland Two table with their victory, and they will now have a week’s rest before a massive game at league leaders Redcar the week after.

Manager Matt Jones said: “It was a funny afternoon really with obviously a depleted Carew side traveling down, it is still nice to get a good win behind us which should give us back the momentum that we had previously built.”

Man of the match was Braithwaite after a powerful performance from number eight.