Maroons prove too strong for Hartlepool

Whitby Maroons RUFC hosted recently-relegated Hartlepool in their first home game of the season.

Whitby were bolstered by the return of several returning players, to make the side even stronger from last weeks win at Bishop Auckland.

The first 10 minutes of the game were evenly contested with both sides cancelling each other out until Hartlepool were adjudged to be off side and full-back Stu Gregson converted to make the score 3-0.

Hartlepool came back strongly, with good defence from Connor Clements and George Reeves keeping the visitors out.

Whitby turned the ball over and quickly countered leading to a line-out five yards from Hartlepool’s line the ball was won and fly-half Sam Webster waltzed through the defence to make the score 10-0.

Hartlepool reacted well and quickly struck back with a converted try quickly to make the score 10-7.

In a game of ‘to and fro’ Whitby again gained the upper hand and with the vastly improved the forward pack forcing their more experienced counterparts back and quickly Luke Brown crossed in the corner to lead 15-7.

Whitby stayed in the ascendancy with the dangerous back line picking holes at will.

This pressure told when centre Jamie Allison picking a great line through the defensive line to score his first try for the club. Leaving the score 22-7 at half-time.

The second half meant that Hartlepool were now playing with the conditions to their advantage and their experienced half-backs made the most of it pushing Whitby down in the corner.

Again Whitby’s trademark defence kept Hartlepool at bay for 10 minutes until Hartlepool bludgeoned their way through to the corner making the score 22-12.

Whitby showed great mental fortitude to come back and control the remaining 30 minutes, showing their improved maturity.

As Hartlepool threw the kitchen sink at Whitby in an attempt to get back into the game Sam Webster intercepted the ball and sprinted his way the the line for a converted score leaving the score 29-12.

Man of the match went to Clements.

Coach Oliver Roberts said: “A good performance at home for the Maroons, with a dynamic display from the forwards.”