Maroons produce best in stunning Sunderland success

Whitby RUFC got back to winning ways in emphatic style with a convincing 40-0 victory at home against Sunderland.

The home side welcomed back captain Gordon Bland back from injury, but they were also missing several players, this meant Richard Eglon and Connor Clements stepped up to the front row, and there was a debut for Euan Camm.

Whitby started the game playing the rugby that coach Matt Webster has been trying to get out of them all season, and the results were exceptional.

With Bland at scrum-half, this gave Sam Webster more time to pick a pass and the free-flowing brand of rugby that was on show excited the crowd at the Showfield.

It was not long before the home side got what they deserved with a trio of tries when powerful centre Aaron Jones went over.

This was soon followed by winger John Hatton finishing off another good Whitby move shortly after and then Guy Taylor got onto the scoresheet to end a resounding first 20 minutes for the hosts.

With all the conversions added, this meant Whitby were 21 points to the good.

Just before the half-time whistle, the hosts stretched their lead by another five points and secured the bonus points when Connor Clennan went over in the corner to make the score at the break 26-0 to the rampant Maroons.

The second period began with Whitby losing influential lock Luke Brown to a rib injury, which meant the introduction of veteran Rich Harrison.

Eglon was impressing, making his first start at tight-head with Dan Marsay also having an excellent game.

Sunderland plugged away and put the home side under pressure, but the defensive effort was the same of that of the attack, and Whitby withstood any Sunderland advance.

Whitby stand-off Sam Webster was the next to get on the scoresheet when selling his opponent his trademark dummy to go under the posts.

With the game entering the final stages, a fitting final try for Aaron Jones rounded off a near-perfect display from Whitby and made the final score 40-0 to the Maroons.

Manager Matt Jones said: “This was by far the best performance of the season.

“This is a fine result, but the manner in which we won the game today is the most pleasing aspect.

“That’s Whitley Bay and now Sunderland who have left here with nothing, this hasn’t happened for a long time. This now has to be our benchmark and hopefully a turning point in our season.”

Man of the match went to Aaron Jones.