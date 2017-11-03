Maroons maraud past Ashington

Whitby Maroons entertained Ashington on Saturday in a keenly-contested game hampered by the gale forced wind the match was played in.

Whitby kicked off playing into the wind and started poorly giving Ashington too space and allowing them to make their way up the pitch freely quickly scoring an unconverted try to make the score 5-0.

Whitby responded well using calm conservative tactics to force their way up the pitch, off a quick tap penalty winger Jack Braithwaite crashed his way over for a converted try 7-5.

Whitby however failed to capitalise allowing Ashington to score another quick try leaving the score 12-7.

This turned out to be a turning point with Whitby striking back quickly with Stu Gregson streaking away from distance after been cleverly set up by Oliver Telfer, Stu Gregson converted to make the score 14-12.

Whitby continued to play well against the condition using quick, short passes to put pressure on Ashington before second row Luke Brown burst through to score a long-range try which was converted to leave the score 21-12 at half-time.

Whitby turned around to play with the conditions giving Whitby the upper hand from the off fly-half Sam Webster made sure that the game would be played deep inside the Ashington half.

From a resulting line-out scrum-half Gordon Bland scrambled his way across the line for another converted score 28-12.

Whitby then enjoyed a period of dominance with the forwards able to make ground at will and the backs providing a real cutting edge in what were dreadful conditions.

This led to Luke Brown crossing from close range for a converted try 35-12.

A well-worked box-kick move allowed full back Stu Gregson to score a second try that he excellently converted from the touchline 42-12.

Ashington came back into the game strongly into the game putting Whitby under real pressure and looking the most likely to finish the game in command, this was all for nought as the predatory Jamie Allison collected an interception and ran under the posts to score a converted try to finish the game at 49-12.

Man of the match was Luke Brown.