Maroons hammer struggling Darlo’ as Reeves hits form

Whitby Maroons travelled to struggling Darlington on Saturday in the hope of getting back to winning ways.

A large crowd was in place as Whitby kicked off into the wind.

The opening exchanges were cagey with neither side willing to show their hand too early and the conditions making handling difficult.

Whitby slowly grew into the game with the front row of Bruce Reed, Nathan Kaz and Richard Hare dominating the scrum and giving Whitby good field position.

Off the back of one of these scrums George Reeves broke off and Darlington were forced into committing a penalty which Stu Gregson converted making the score 3-0.

From the kick-off Oliver Telfer, returning to his old club, broke up the field before off-loading to Justin Mayne, who carried further, before feeding Gordon Bland who scored under the posts, which was converted to make the score 10-0.

This try triggered Darlington into a response, forcing their way down the field an into Whitby’s 22 for the first time in the game, only ferocious defence from flankers Connor Clements and Anthoney Craig keeping them at bay.

Eventually Whitby forced a mistake and cleared their lines.

After some incisive running from Luke Brown and Aaron Jones put Whitby in a dangerous position, Mitch Cannon bludgeoned his way over the line and Stu Gregson converted, to make the score 17-0 at half-time.

After the break Whitby were playing with the wind advantage and it became obvious that they were now in control, with fly-half Sam Webster putting in an assured performance, pinning Darlington deep into their own half, ably backed up by the wingers John Hatton and Jack Braithwaite, who were giving Darlington no space to manoeuvre.

Outstanding number eight George Reeves showed his pace after picking up from the base of a scrum to score a converted try for 24-0.

Whitby struck quickly again with Mitch Cannon muscling his way through after some good work from Dan Marsay for another converted try, making the score 31-0.

When the Whitby backs were presented with opportunities they looked dangerous, this was never more evident than when centre Jamie Allison cruised his way through a gap in the Darlington defence to score under the posts for a try which Stu Gregson converted to make it 38-0.

Whitby continued to cruise towards victory, when after a brief scuffle Clements received a red card, this proved to just be a temporary road block and winger Jack Braithwaite completed the scoring with a converted score for 45-0.

Man of the match was the excellent Reeves.

Whitby Harlequins hosted Redcar Mariners.

The hosts were unfortunate to lose 22-5, with the front row of Dave Mahaffy, Sam Wilson and Euan Camm playing well in the scrum with Jacob Hutchinson starring as a guest player for Redcar.